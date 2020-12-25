Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mickey Mouse Club Fan-Supported Album Why? Because It's Christmas Breaks Into Billboard Charts First Week Released, Giving Back to Healthcare & Music Workers + Disney Employees Affected By COVID-19

12/25/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOLLYWOOD, Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Always in the Club record label under Mahvrick/Universal Records has just released a holiday Album, Why? Because It's Christmas, featuring 17 songs from 17 Mouseketeers. The fan-supported project was an immediate success via their IndieGoGo Campaign, later breaking into the Billboard Compilation Charts at #21 in its first week of release and hitting #17 on iTunes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our brothers and sisters, world-class musicians like Arnel Pineda the lead singer of Journey, Rhona Bennett (EnVogue) and South Asian Percussionist Tubsy, who came together at the height of the pandemic to support those in need in a partnership with the Brave of Heart FundMusiCares and Cast Member Pantry,” says Dale Godboldo, Mouseketeer and album Executive Producer.

"It was the vision of Dale, Mahvrick and myself to create music and streaming events with a focus on positivity, and to support some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the album also reunited our Disney family in so many beautiful ways," says Chasen Hampton, host of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club and album Executive Producer.

In 2011, Dale Godboldo met with Richard Victor Mahee (Mahvrick) about a project that would become Always In The Club and lead to MMC30 at Walt Disney World, Co-Executive Produced by Chasen. Richard also asked Dale to take part in a series of charity events and financed GIVE SHOW, an Emmy-Award winning TV series on NBC. Then on the night of a 2020 Post-Oscars charity event, Richard laid out a game plan for M12.tv, an OTT Platform with Livesteam/Vimeo to build a fanbase for projects in development prior to launching them on bigger networks.

"I learned on the first night working with Dale that Disney Kids had a different work ethic," says Richard Mahee, seed investor of Always in the Club and album Executive Producer.

Within 5 years, their combined efforts have raised over 50 million dollars for charity with partners of ARGMedia. Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Gene Simmons, Sean Penn, Alicia Keys and James Cameron are a few of the A-list celebrities that have supported events also featuring reunited Mouseketeers across all seven seasons of The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club.

"We started off with intimate VIP experiences featuring Mouseketeers such as En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett and The Voice’s Tony Lucca," says Dale Godboldo. "That led to large-scale charity events with over 2,000 attendees, creating television programs, and now releasing a holiday album supporting families around the country,” says Dale Godboldo. “It’s been an incredible journey and we’re just getting started."

About: Richard Victor Mahee, founder of Mahvrick a U.S. based holding company that manages a portfolio of investments that are synergistic to its 20/20 Vision. The portfolio consists of: Resort Real Estate, Internet Television, and wireless ventures.

Richard's personal assistant Liam McGoohan is autistic. Liam works on music programming and album cover artwork. Autism and youth career mentorship is part of the fabric of Mahvrick's corporate culture. Richard also is Co-Chairman of Opioid Awareness Foundation Board of Director.

Video:
https://www.m12.tv/packages/2020-holiday-event/videos/virtual-party-trailer-arnel-pineda-rhona-bennett-tts-song

Related Stories:
https://alwaysintheclub.bandzoogle.com/about-us-press-kit

Contact:
Khalilah (Muhammad) Ali, Publicist
khalilah.ali@arginvestmentgroup.com 

--
Stars Only!


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Sailing Team won the Istanbul Sailing Club (IYK) trophy once
PU
09:07aROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 12/25/2020 Press Release – Operating and financial results 1H2
PU
09:01aROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 12/25/2020 1H2020 Unaudited Financial Statem
PU
08:52aRussian rouble slides past 74 vs dlr as sanctions concerns weigh
RE
08:41aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Announces EGM Results
EQ
08:41aMagnit Announces EGM Results
DJ
08:40aBrexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test U.K. Economy
DJ
08:37aROSINTER RESTAURANTS : 12/25/2020 Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC announces IFRS results for 1H 2
PU
08:35aEntheon Biomedical Closes Private Placement
NE
08:27aPOLISAN : Change of President of Audit Department - 23.12.2
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
2Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
3S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
4Mayor of major French fishing port warns of Brexit deal uncertainties
5UK fishing industry disappointed by Brexit deal "fudge"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ