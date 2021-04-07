Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mickey Raises $10MM and Launches Platform to Wipe Out the Global Trade Crisis

04/07/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mickey, a company focused on disrupting global trade and making it easier for small to midsize suppliers to export products globally, today announced that the company has raised $10MM in venture funding led by Lerer Hippeau and LightBank. With a goal of wiping out the global trade crisis, Mickey is modernizing the way products are sourced and exported out of the United States while opening up new markets for small to midsize suppliers. The Mickey platform replaces antiquated processes with state-of-the art technology that simplifies the process for traders, customers, and suppliers of hard goods. The company also announced that forest products expert Alex Meyers has joined the company as Director of Operations.

With an initial focus on forest products traders with other categories to come, the company will rebalance trade disparities across the globe while also revolutionizing an industry mired in antiquated processes. When COVID hit, it became clear to the company’s founders that a remarkable imbalance in trade exists with shipping containers coming into the US full and then leaving empty.

In fact, consumer products are the primary drivers of the trade deficit. In 2020, the U.S. imported $2.4 trillion in consumer goods, while only exporting $1.4 trillion. That created a $915.8 billion deficit and is the highest goods deficit on record. This is the core reason behind Mickey’s innovation and it’s already working. In 2020 Mickey shipped 2800 containers or 5600 TEUs that may have otherwise gone back empty.

“Many US citizens are unaware that a global trade crisis is impacting their daily lives,” said Alex. “America has been treading water around a critical trade problem without a solution for decades. Mickey helps tip the scales back in our favor. None of the actions we have taken as a nation, like the recently implemented trade tariffs, have materialized into a workable solution to reverse the trade deficit. And still America continues to try and win this fight with one hand tied behind its back. We believe Mickey is poised to help reverse this trend.”

With the Mickey platform, small and medium producers without access to working capital or logistical expertise now have the ability to reach a global customer base that was previously inaccessible. This will help boost American exports and create new employment opportunities across a wide range of commodity markets. The Mickey team believes that the potential upside to expanding America’s presence on the global stage is endless.

"We think of Mickey a bit like a reverse Alibaba. While Alibaba is an international B2B marketplace focused predominantly on manufactured products from Asian suppliers, Mickey is a international B2B marketplace focused primarily on raw materials coming from North America with the eventual goal of modernizing global trade,” said Graham Brown, Partner at Lerer Hippeau. “Today, there is no easy way for an independent lumber producer in Oregon to reach a buyer in Asia. Through its global B2B marketplace, Mickey is solving the matching, transacting, and exporting for raw materials producers in the U.S."

Mickey has experienced significant growth in a very short amount of time. The platform is the first to provide both buyer and seller a fully transparent view of the marketplace with each side increasing bandwidth while accessing new resources. The seller is provided the working capital, logistical expertise/support and access to Mickey's extensive customer base while the buyer has a continuous pipeline of quality suppliers that can be accessed and purchased from in one easy-to-use, organized platform.

About Mickey
Mickey is a company focused on disrupting global trade and making it easier for small to midsize suppliers to export products globally. With a goal of wiping out the global trade crisis, Mickey has built a platform that is revolutionizing the export marketplace with a state-of-the art digital platform that simplifies the process for traders, customers, and suppliers of hard goods. Learn more at http://www.mickeytrading.com.


Press Contact
Larkin/Volpatt Communications
Michael Volpatt
michael@larkinvolpatt.com
415-994-8864

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pMECELEC COMPOSITES  : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Annuel 2020
DJ
02:35pQUICKLLY  : Launches Indian and South Asian Instant Pot Meal Kits and Sauces
PR
02:34pCPD S A  : 6/2021 Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02:34pRECORDING WEBINAR : Cyber security in IT & OT
PU
02:34pDEP Reaches Agreement with Seward Generation, LLC to Address Control Device Efficiency Requirements
PU
02:34pICT N  : Inomatic relies on ICT Group's expertise for innovation
PU
02:33pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pUber dangles higher pay to lure U.S. drivers back, but warns it will not last
RE
02:31pTRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A  : Brazil's Copagaz launches cooking gas imports from Argentina's TGS
RE
02:31pFreed Maxick Welcomes Maureen Lehsten, Principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
5Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ