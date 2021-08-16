Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Consultation on AfCFTA

What: The European Union (EU), AUNIQUEI Communication for Leadership and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will organize a Consultation to deliberate on salient issues on the implementation of AfCFTA, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).
The main objective of the Consultation is to enhance understanding and application of AfCFTA by MSME in West Africa and across African countries, using digital platforms and communication tools. The Consultation will also provide an opportunity to reflect on and deliberate on AfCFTA implementation challenges, lessons and solutions at the early stages of the agreement.
Who: The Consultation, in collaboration with regional networks and national MSME, will comprise mainly stakeholders engaged directly with MSME, and experts from AUNIQUEI Communication for Leadership and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).
When: August 18-20, 2021
Where: Radisson Blu Sea Plaza, Dakar, Senegal
To follow the discussion online: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0oceyqpz0uGdC_UpxKc0oD25Ysmh54C9Ea
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Sophia Nesri (Ms.)
COM Specialist
African Trade Policy Centre, ECA
sophianesri@gmail.com
Senait Afework (Ms.)
African Trade Policy Centre, ECA
Email: afeworks@un.org
