Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MicroStrategy says non-employee directors to get fee in bitcoin

04/12/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph

(Reuters) -MicroStrategy Inc, a major bitcoin corporate backer, said on Monday its non-employee directors will get fees for their services in bitcoin, instead of cash.

Shares of the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company were up nearly 4% at $738 in premarket trade.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption.

MicroStrategy said directors' fees will be converted from U.S. dollar to bitcoin by a payment processor at the time of payment.

The company spent last year steadily amassing more bitcoin after making its first investment in August as the cryptocurrency soared in value. It has since made multiple purchases of the digital currency.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 0.72% 50729.75 Real-time Quote.113.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.74% 60400 Real-time Quote.107.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11aSouth Africa extends COVID-19 loan scheme deadline by three months
RE
09:10aMicrosoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion in healthcare push
RE
09:10aBusinesses in India's richest state choke under new COVID-19 curbs
RE
09:10aINSTANT VIEW : India's retail inflation rises to 5.52% in March
RE
09:05aMicroStrategy says non-employee directors to get fee in bitcoin
RE
09:02aCohesity Names Cybersecurity and IT Veteran Brian Spanswick Chief Information Security Officer
BU
09:01aANALYSIS : Biden's agencies reverse Trump's Wall Street-friendly rules
RE
09:00aChina reins in Jack Ma's Ant Group with enforced revamp
RE
08:57aS&P 500, Dow set to ease from record levels; earnings, data in focus
RE
08:53aSocialist surge in election unsettles Peru's financial markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ