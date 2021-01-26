Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microcaps : Closes CHF 5 Million Seed Financing Round Co-led by Helvetica Capital and Zürcher Kantonalbank

01/26/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proceeds to Enable Product Commercialization and Business Expansion

Microcaps AG, a developer of formulation, processes and equipment to generate precision microcapsules, announced today that it has closed a CHF 5 million seed financing round co-led by Helvetica Capital and Zürcher Kantonalbank. The ETH Zurich Foundation, the Lichtsteiner Foundation and a group of Swiss entrepreneurs participated significantly in the financing. Microcaps has co-developed many proprietary formulations with industrial clients and will use the proceeds of the financing to launch its first product, a customized microcapsule production unit and associated consumables for sample batch sizes, and grow its team, which will be based at new corporate facilities in Zurich.

“Microcaps is one of those unique companies that has developed an innovative technology that will have significant impact across multiple industries. We are very impressed with the progress made, and the size and relevance of the many market opportunities for Microcaps’ technology applications,” said Johannes Suter, CEO at Helvetica Capital.

Microcaps has developed a proprietary method to manufacture microcapsules in identical sizes that are used in pharmaceuticals, nutrition, cosmetics and other branches of industry. This means they all have exactly the same effect, with dosage and delivery rate of the active ingredient completely controlled. For drugs, this will allow precision dosing that could result in fewer side effects. In addition, the microcapsules with a controlled size can be produced 1000 times faster than with currently available devices.

“We are very thankful to all of our investors who have helped Microcaps to get to this stage. We have already registered our first revenues from formulation development and are about to launch our first production unit to customers. This significant progress could not have been made possible without our dedicated and talented team,” said Dr. Alessandro Ofner, co-founder and co-CEO of Microcaps.

“The financing will help Microcaps grow and scale-up our operations, taking us to that next level in our corporate development plan. We have seen increased interest in our formulation capabilities and production offerings and will use this financing to continue to build on this momentum,” added Michael Hagander, co-founder and co-CEO.

About Microcaps

Microcaps’s unique and patented technology allows the development and manufacturing of microcapsules at an unmatched precision and efficiency. This provides customers with tailored microencapsulation solutions that enable precise release of contents. Offering individual benefits for different applications; controlled release, targeted delivery, and shear-free encapsulation, the technology has its largest impact potential in the fields of pharmaceuticals, nutrition and cosmetics. In 2018, co-founders Alessandro Ofner and Michael Hagander received the pioneer fellowship award from the ETH Zurich Foundation, which allowed them to start Microcaps. In 2020, Microcaps won the ZKB Pionierpreis Technopark, one of the most prestigious startup prizes in Switzerland, sponsored by Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB). Further information can be found at www.microcaps.ch.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aASTRAZENECA : Symbicort Approved in China for Mild Asthma
DJ
02:31aMONETA MONEY BANK : Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
AQ
02:31aATLAS COPCO : has acquired an Italian distributor of compressed air equipment and related services
AQ
02:31aSCOUT GAMING : launches Spring Championship of online fantasy football for the second consecutive year
AQ
02:31aBACTIGUARD : recruits Global Head of Sales from Straumann
AQ
02:31aVEONEER : signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand Arriver
AQ
02:31aPLAY MAGNUS : PMG) - Chess Legend Judit Polgar joins Play Magnus Group as Educational Ambassador
AQ
02:31aPIERRE & VACANCES : Information Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs
BU
02:31aPRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %
DJ
02:31aNORATIS AG : Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3APPLE INC. : Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge
4UBS reaps rich rewards from pandemic trading frenzy
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Luxury cars fuel Hyundai fourth-quarter profit; sees jump in 2021 China, North Americ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ