Microcontroller Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2024  | Technavio

11/09/2020 | 12:01am EST

The microcontroller market is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005024/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcontroller Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as manufacturing challenges will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/microcontroller-market-industry-analysis

Microcontroller Market: Product Landscape

32-bit microcontrollers provide additional functions at low costs. Hence, 32-bit microcontrollers are being increasingly adopted in applications requiring wireless system monitoring, controlling, and sensor capabilities. Therefore, vendors are increasingly launching new microcontroller products to cater to the demand. As a result, the microcontroller market share growth by the 32-bit microcontrollers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Microcontroller Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC will significantly drive microcontroller market growth in this region over the forecast period. 63% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for microcontrollers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • 32-bit microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 8-bit microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 16-bit microcontrollers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
