The increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as manufacturing challenges will hamper the market growth.
Microcontroller Market: Product Landscape
32-bit microcontrollers provide additional functions at low costs. Hence, 32-bit microcontrollers are being increasingly adopted in applications requiring wireless system monitoring, controlling, and sensor capabilities. Therefore, vendors are increasingly launching new microcontroller products to cater to the demand. As a result, the microcontroller market share growth by the 32-bit microcontrollers segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Microcontroller Market: Geographic Landscape
Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC will significantly drive microcontroller market growth in this region over the forecast period. 63% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for microcontrollers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Analog Devices Inc.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
Infineon Technologies AG
Microchip Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors NV
Panasonic Corp.
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
STMicroelectronics NV
Texas Instruments Inc.
