Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Host Psychedelic Capital Conference this Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights is a cutting-edge media company focused on creating compelling content, distributing financial analysis, and hosting engaging industry events, aiming to move the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine. Microdose will host the upcoming Psychedelic Capital conference on August 31, 2021. The virtual event will provide attendees with access to the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights in the growing psychedelic medicine sector.



Part of a series of investor conferences diving deep into the world of psychedelic medicine investment, Psychedelic Capital seeks to introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world. Psychedelic Capital’s August event will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, and Richard Skaife, founding partner at The Conscious Fund, an early-stage venture capital investor within the plant-powered medicine sector.

In addition to the opening panel, the conference will host a series of corporate presentations from top industry insiders and CEO’s, as well as an investor roundtable seeking to address some of the pressing issues affecting the global psychedelics industry. Other panel topics being discussed in this edition of Psychedelic Capital are Big Boards and Diversity & Inclusion.

"Two-eyed seeing is a Mi'kmaw principle for mindfully bringing together Western science and Indigenous wisdom to use all our understandings so we can leave the world a better place. We'll discuss how cross-cultural collaboration - across the diverse array of psychedelic stakeholders - could be the key to unlocking tremendous value and growth in an ethical, responsible way." Steven Huang (he/him) Founder, Millennial HR Design moderator of the DEI panel.

“Microdose is proud to host this important discussion regarding Indigenous wisdom and cross-cultural collaboration in the psychedelic medicine space. We strive to create safe, accessible and inclusive events for all—and partner with organizations who are advancing diversity and equity in psychedelics." - Christina Cassen, Microdose Psychedelic Insights, Chief of Staff

The conference will enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: August 2021 conference, as well as details for registration and complimentary tickets, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pnwpc

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment-grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

Conference Contact:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

kristina@microdose.buzz