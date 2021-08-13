Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Host Psychedelic Capital Conference this Month

08/13/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights is a cutting-edge media company focused on creating compelling content, distributing financial analysis, and hosting engaging industry events, aiming to move the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine. Microdose will host the upcoming Psychedelic Capital conference on August 31, 2021. The virtual event will provide attendees with access to the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights in the growing psychedelic medicine sector.

Part of a series of investor conferences diving deep into the world of psychedelic medicine investment, Psychedelic Capital seeks to introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world. Psychedelic Capital’s August event will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, and Richard Skaife, founding partner at The Conscious Fund, an early-stage venture capital investor within the plant-powered medicine sector.

In addition to the opening panel, the conference will host a series of corporate presentations from top industry insiders and CEO’s, as well as an investor roundtable seeking to address some of the pressing issues affecting the global psychedelics industry. Other panel topics being discussed in this edition of Psychedelic Capital are Big Boards and Diversity & Inclusion.

"Two-eyed seeing is a Mi'kmaw principle for mindfully bringing together Western science and Indigenous wisdom to use all our understandings so we can leave the world a better place. We'll discuss how cross-cultural collaboration - across the diverse array of psychedelic stakeholders - could be the key to unlocking tremendous value and growth in an ethical, responsible way." Steven Huang (he/him) Founder, Millennial HR Design moderator of the DEI panel.

“Microdose is proud to host this important discussion regarding Indigenous wisdom and cross-cultural collaboration in the psychedelic medicine space. We strive to create safe, accessible and inclusive events for all—and partner with organizations who are advancing diversity and equity in psychedelics." - Christina Cassen, Microdose Psychedelic Insights, Chief of Staff

The conference will enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: August 2021 conference, as well as details for registration and complimentary tickets, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pnwpc

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment-grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

Conference Contact:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights
kristina@microdose.buzz

Media Contact: 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) 
Los Angeles, California 
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office 
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aStocks hit fresh records, capping bumper week
RE
09:51aARTHUR J GALLAGHER : US insurance giant Gallagher snaps up Willis reinsurance arm for $3.25bn
AQ
09:51aGatwick Airport Appoints Jim Butler as CFO
DJ
09:50aVINCI : Gatwick calls for simpler travel rules after fresh £250m loss
AQ
09:50aJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference
BU
09:49aDGTL : IIROC Trading Halt - DGTL
AQ
09:48aOil holds above $70 despite forecasts for weaker demand growth
RE
09:48aFIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY : Expands Agriculture Lending Team To Service North Carolina
PR
09:47aLower gold prices revive some demand in top hubs
RE
09:47aCORONAVIRUS : African Vaccine Acquisition Trust delivers 108,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Botswana This is part of a total of 6.4m vaccine doses to be shipped to African Union Member States in August 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
4Japan's Q3 growth forecast slashed on COVID-19 surge
5FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 set for best weekly winning streak since November

HOT NEWS