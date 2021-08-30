Microfabrica Showcases Latest-Generation Micro-Composite MEMS Probes at SWTest 2021 Conference in San Diego August 30 – September 1

Microfabrica, the world leader in Advanced Micro-Scale Additive Manufacturing and the wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Italian multinational Technoprobe SpA, is debuting its latest generation of Micro-Composite MEMS™ Probes during the 30th annual SWTest 2021 conference and expo. The company is participating in the Technoprobe booth both online and onsite at the San Diego event running August 30 through September 1.

Microfabrica is the largest pure-play MEMS Probe fabricator in the industry. It has shipped over 200 million MEMS probes to date, enabling the most aggressive product development roadmaps for both SOC and Memory Test. Founded in 1999, Microfabrica pioneered the development of MEMS Probes for use in wafer-level semiconductor testing and has a long history studded with “firsts” including:

First to introduce a multi-material MEMS Probe comprised of a spring and wear-resistant tip

First to develop a Micro-Composite MEMS™ Probe combining a spring material, a conductor, and wear-resistant tip

First to develop a novel impedance-matched MEMS Probe with dielectric for advanced RF and Kelvin Test

“We are eager to share Microfabrica’s latest technology with our partners and customers during SWTest 2021,” said Stefano Felici, chief executive officer of Technoprobe. “Although we completed the merger of the two companies in 2019, SWTest is the first industry event in which we are participating together in the same booth. We expect attendees will be immediately struck by how complementary our technology platforms are. The addition of Microfabrica to the Technoprobe family has expanded our technology palette to address the broadest possible range of applications.”

Microfabrica Micro-Composite MEMS Probes are on display at SWTest in the Technoprobe booth, number 215, located in the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. For those attendees unable to travel, Technoprobe is hosting a virtual booth available 24/7 throughout the live event. Technoprobe and Microfabrica experts are on hand at both booths to interact with attendees in real time. SWTest 2021 content will remain available on-demand through October 2, 2021.

Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting with Microfabrica or Technoprobe experts during SWTest 2021 should contact marita.villarreal@technoprobe.com.

About Microfabrica

Microfabrica, Inc. is the leader in high-volume production, micro-scale additive manufacturing. By integrating the flexibility of 3D printing with the precision of advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, the company designs and builds robust micro-scale solutions that enable new levels of product innovation. Global market leaders rely on Microfabrica’s unique technology to deliver breakthrough products, reduce their time to market, and gain a dramatic competitive edge. Microfabrica is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Technoprobe SpA. Visit www.microfabrica.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005157/en/