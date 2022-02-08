Log in
Micron Systems' CE Manager Partners with BeaconLive for Streamlined CLE Delivery & Compliance

02/08/2022 | 09:01am EST
FAIR LAWN, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs in-house as well as for external clients becomes easier with the new integration between CE Manager and BeaconLiveLegal content delivery in BeaconLive meets CLE compliance tracking in CE Manager (Watch Now).

What is Micron Systems' CE Manager?

CE Manager (www.micronsystems.com) is the leading CLE compliance tracking software in the legal industry.  Programmed with the CLE requirements for all U.S. jurisdictions, CE Manager tracks and calculates the CLE compliance of attorneys firm-wide, while keeping them informed on their CLE status with automated email reminders and compliance reports. 

Developed with leading-edge, responsive design technology, CE Manager is a world-class Learning Management System for Technology Training and Staff Training, as well as for Attorney Development and CLE course scheduling and management. It's mobile-ready and designed for professionals who are on-the-go and working remotely in these unique times. 

Who is BeaconLive?

BeaconLive (www.beaconlive.com) is a full-featured Continuing Education and Virtual Events platform with a managed Event Services team. BeaconLive provides organizations with a one-stop shop to deliver customized Webinars, Virtual Events and Continuing Education solutions. Their Event Service experts act as an extension to your team, providing you with a professionally executed experience. Their completely configurable, white-label platform can facilitate multiple tracks and breakout rooms, Live and On-Demand content, closed captioning, eCommerce, roundtable networking and 150+ interactive features that the BeaconLive Event Services team will use to customize every solution for their clients.

BeaconLive combines their virtual events platform with their proprietary Learning Management System to seamlessly incorporate Continuing Education, Corporate Compliance and Certifications into any virtual or hybrid event experience. BeaconLive specializes in the CLE and legal marketing space and enables their customers to build out white-labeled catalogs, monetize and centralize all legal content and manage all the requirements set by accrediting bodies -- eliminating hours spent on administrative tasks. 

The Integration Advantage between CE Manager and BeaconLive 

The integration between the advanced CLE tracking capabilities of CE Manager and the content delivery and management systems of BeaconLive allows for an all-in-one process of delivering virtual events, tracking CLE accreditation status and, most importantly, providing one-time entry of data and data consistency across all teams, events and legal education credits. 

Core Benefits:

  • One-time event entry for course details
  • Program delivery for your own attorneys and your clients
  • Up-to-date attendance records and accurate CLE reports
  • Certificate delivery and management
  • BeaconLive and CE Manager databases in sync

Micron Systems Media Contact
Derek Weihs | info@micronsystems.com

BeaconLive Media Contact
Donny Pattullo| dpattullo@beaconlive.com

Image 1: Deliver Virtual CLE to Attorneys & Clients


CE Manager's CLE tracking and certificates integrated with BeaconLive's full-featured event management platform will greatly enhance your CLE programming!



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Deliver Virtual CLE to Attorneys & Clients

Deliver Virtual CLE to Attorneys & Clients

© GlobeNewswire 2022
