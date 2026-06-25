Micron's spectacular results last night have lifted spirits in an artificial intelligence sector that had taken a few knocks in recent days. The resilience of equity markets will be tested again very quickly, as soon as this afternoon, by a series of important US data releases that will feed into expectations for the path of American interest rates.

Micron's numbers last night said a great deal about the status memory chips have acquired in the AI ecosystem. This once unfashionable segment has become a bottleneck, and its importance is summed up in a single figure: Micron made, and we are talking net profit here, not sales, $28.4bn in the latest quarter. To put that in perspective, the figure was $1.9bn a year earlier. Every chief executive whose company makes equipment designed to deliver computing power would give their right arm for memory chips, even if they are ruinously expensive and put together in the shoddiest possible fashion. Micron's results sent rivals Samsung Electronics (+5%) and SK Hynix (+12%) surging this morning. Admittedly, it does not take much to get them going at the moment, given that they are as excitable as a young adult faced with a discount on peptides. SK Hynix is even considering a US listing as early as this summer, in order to ride the wave for all it is worth.

In Europe, yesterday's session was all over the place. Moves ranged from a 2.5% fall for Poland's WIG to a 1.5% gain for Switzerland's SMI. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.5%, pulled higher by cyclical stocks on the view that the easing of tensions in the Middle East is pushing oil lower, which in turn supports a recovery in travel and consumption. In Germany, the DAX would gladly have joined the rally, but it was dragged down 0.6% by a sharp fall in market darling Rheinmetall, down no less than 18.7%, after it missed out on a major frigate contract with the German navy. In the United States, the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%, its third consecutive session in the red. But that was before Micron.

The memory-chip supplier's figures have already secured a rebound for the technology sector in Asia, while pushing US equity-index futures firmly into the green ahead of the Wall Street open. But for the day to go smoothly, markets will first have to clear the hurdle of US macroeconomic data due early this afternoon: durable goods orders, household income and spending, and above all PCE inflation. This inflation gauge captures what is happening to consumers more quickly than CPI, and is less volatile. The Fed uses it extensively to assess economic trends and calibrate its monetary policy projections. Economists expect inflation to have reached 4.1% in May, after 3.8% in April. That is too high relative to the central bank's target.

The prospect of higher US interest rates is what is worrying markets most at the moment. Investors like cheap money: it encourages risk-taking, keeps liquidity flowing through the economy and helps absorb cyclical shocks. They therefore take a dim view of any attempt to raise financing costs. From that standpoint, the fall in crude prices, now back at their pre-war level, is sending a positive signal. When energy prices fall, inflation forecasts come down and the central bank gains more room to avoid raising rates. The bond market rallied yesterday after taking on board the retreat in oil. Yields fell, as they move in the opposite direction to prices.

So, to sum up, as ChatGPT would say, Micron's results and the fall in oil have put markets back on an upward track, but it will be worth watching for any flare-up in US inflation early this afternoon.

In Asia-Pacific, the main indices in Japan and South Korea, both heavy with AI-related stocks, are up more than 4% and 6% respectively, driven by local champions such as Kioxia and SK Hynix. The Hang Seng is still on its knees. Australia, whose leading companies are more bank-heavy than tech-heavy, is down 0.4%. Europe is cautious ahead of the open, but should start the day slightly higher.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Full Time Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, and Employment Change in Australia; GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany and Consumer Confidence in France; in the United Kingdom, CBI Distributive Trades; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Durable Goods Orders, PCE Price Index, GDP Growth Rate, Personal Spending, Personal Income, and speeches by Fed Williams and Fed Goolsbee. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.318

: 1.318 Gold : 3,986.35

: 3,986.35 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 72.73

: 72.73 United States 10 years : 4.41%

: 4.41% BITCOIN: 61,543.9

In corporate news:

GSK is launching a takeover bid to acquire Nuvalent, a specialist in cancer treatments.

Volkswagen is selling 51% of its heavy-duty diesel engine business to Bain Capital for 7.4 billion euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo is participating in a financing package of nearly €1.4 billion granted to Amplifon.

Rheinmetall shares plunge following the cancellation of a German naval contract.

OHB has raised €482 million through a capital increase, which could be further expanded.

The CEO of Adidas emphasises that Germany’s football shirts have never been so popular.

Hitachi Energy has secured a €770 million contract with Terna and the Tunisian company Steg for the Elmed conversion stations.

A shareholder in Barratt Redrow is calling on the property developer to step up its share buybacks.

Micron has raised its guidance following a strong Q3, driven by AI demand. The share price rose 16% in after-hours trading.

Major US banks (JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, etc.) have increased their dividends and share buybacks after passing the Fed’s latest stress tests.

OpenAI has unveiled its first AI chip, developed in collaboration with Broadcom, to optimise the performance of ChatGPT and its other models.

Qualcomm forecasts $15 billion in sales of data centre chips by 2029. Furthermore, the group is expanding its partnership with Hugging Face for hybrid inference in data centres.

Hertz plummets by 41% following a profit warning.

Exxon and Chevron are the subject of a US federal investigation into soaring petrol prices, according to Trump.

RTX has secured a $398.7 million contract with the US Air Force.

The CEOs of Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell are meeting Trump at the White House to discuss arms production.

Anthropic claims that Alibaba illegally accessed its AI models.

Samsung Electronics denies rumours of a 90,000 billion won (approximately 51 billion euros) share buyback plan.

SK Hynix soars following strong results from its competitor Micron.

Main earnings today : Wise, Serco, Volex, Moonpig, Halfords, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust.

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