Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Micronesia to temporarily rescind withdrawal from Pacific forum

02/11/2022 | 09:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) will temporarily rescind its withdrawal from the Pacific's main political forum, the country's foreign ministry said on Saturday, hours ahead of a visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Fiji.

Blinken's stop in Fiji aims to reassure Pacific Island leaders, including of the FSM, that Washington and its allies are committed to providing security and COVID vaccines, as China steps up its aid and influence in the region.

In February 2021, the FSM and four other nations withdrew from the Pacific Island Forum (PIF), saying that an informal agreement to elect a new chief diplomat from their Micronesia sub-region was not honoured.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that after consultations about PIF reforms offered to the leaders of the country, the decision was made to "temporarily rescind the withdrawal from the Pacific Islands Forum so as to materialize these reforms offered ... by no later than June 2022."

FSM, made up of Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Kosrae states and with a population of just under 114,000 people, is spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands.

Blinken is to hold a video meeting with leaders of 18 Pacific islands, which despite being sparsely populated are strategic locations that have in recent years become a battleground for influence between China and the United States and its allies.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aLife insurance corp of india (lic) board gives in-principle nod…
RE
01:39aNew Zealand, Australia vaccination mandates protests gain in numbers
RE
01:08aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
01:05aProtesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
12:46aChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
12:45aHong Kong to report record 1,510 COVID cases on Saturday
RE
12:40aProtesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada bridge
RE
12:18aChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
12:18aWashington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
02/11China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Washington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

HOT NEWS