Microport Cardioflow Medtech : STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION 微創心通醫療科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2160)

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, February 28, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Further information of the stabilizing actions undertaken by J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited, as the Stabilization Manager, or any person acting for it, during the stabilization period is set out in this announcement.

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company hereby announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, February 28, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited, as the Stabilization Manager, or any person acting for it, has undertaken the following stabilizing actions during the stabilization period:

(1) over-allocation of an aggregate of 30,843,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);

(2)borrowing of an aggregate of 30,843,000 Shares by the Stabilization Manager from Shanghai MicroPort Limited pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover over-allocation of Shares in the International Offering. Such Shares have been returned and redelivered to Shanghai MicroPort Limited in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and

(3) full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, for themselves and on behalf of the International Underwriters, on February 5, 2021 in respect of an aggregate of 30,843,000 Shares, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option), to facilitate the return of 30,843,000 Shares to Shanghai MicroPort Limited, which were used to cover over-allocation of Shares in the International Offering. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated February 7, 2021 for further details in relation to the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option. There had been no purchase or sale of any Shares on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilization Manager during the stabilization period.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the end of the stabilization period, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rules 8.08(1)(a) and 18A.07 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board of Directors MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation

Luo Qiyi

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 28, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Guoming, Ms. Yan Luying and Mr. Wu Guojia, the non-executive Directors are Dr. Luo Qiyi, Mr. Zhang Junjie and Ms. Wu Xia, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jonathan H. Chou, Dr. Jiang Hualiang and Ms. Sun Zhixiang.