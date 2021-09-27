Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest thing I've worked on'

09/27/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, gestures as he attends Microsoft's 'Young Innovators' Summit' in New Delhi

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's near-acquisition of social media app TikTok last year was the "strangest thing I've ever worked on," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Monday.

TikTok had been ordered by then-U.S. President Donald Trump to separate its U.S. version from Chinese parent ByteDance because of national security concerns about the collection of U.S. users' data. Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September.

Trump's divestment push ended by the time he left office in January and no potential suitor ending up acquiring TikTok.

Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Nadella said he was looking forward to bringing Microsoft's security, child safety and cloud expertise to TikTok.

"It's unbelievable," Nadella said of the experience during an on-stage interview. "I learned so many things about so much and so many people. First of all, TikTok came to us. We didn't go to TikTok."

"TikTok was caught in between a lot of things happening across two capitals," Nadella continued. "President Trump had a particular point of view of what he was trying to get done there, and then it just dropped off. The [U.S. government] had a particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared."

Nadella said what attracted ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming to Microsoft was the U.S. company's services related to content moderation and child safety, developed through products included in Xbox video gaming tools and on business social network LinkedIn.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nadella said he has no idea whether the U.S. is still pushing for a deal under President Joe Biden. The Biden administration has said it is reviewing the national security concerns https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/us-asks-court-dismiss-government-appeal-tiktok-ruling-2021-07-12.

"At this point, I'm happy with what I have," Nadella said.

He also expressed support for greater government regulation of cryptocurrency rules, which could stifle ransomware attacks since the ransoms often flow through opaque systems.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:08aIndian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains
RE
09/27China coking coal, coke futures leap amid supply crunch
RE
09/27World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year
RE
09/27Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal
RE
09/27India's total covid-19 cases reach about 33.70 mln, death toll reaches 447,373 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 18,795 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 179 - health ministry
RE
09/27TREASURIES-Two-year yield jumps as traders brace for rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades
2PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
3Canada seeks to attract U.S. frequent flyers with perks on Air Canada
4Aurora Cannabis : revenue falls short of expectations on lower pot dema..
5BlueBay, Blackrock, Ashmore and UBS exposed to Evergrande -Morningstar

HOT NEWS