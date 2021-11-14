Microsoft Surface Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Early Surface Book, Laptop, Pro & Go Savings Collated by The Consumer Post

Compare all the top early Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday, including all the latest Surface Pro 8, Book 3, Go 2, Laptop Go & more Surface device offers. Explore the best deals listed below.
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
-
Save up to 69% on the latest Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets and accessories at Walmart - save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go and Book laptop series
-
Save up to 50% on Microsoft Surface devices and bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Go, Surface Book 3, Surface Pro 7, and more
-
Save up to 41% on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets and 2-in-1s at Amazon - check deals available on the Surface Pro 7, Surface Go, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
-
Save on Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at BHPhotoVideo.com - view the latest deals on the 13” multi-touch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 preloaded with Windows 11
-
Save up to $430 on Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at Walmart - shop the latest deals on Surface Pro 8 and accessories
-
Save on the latest Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7 model at Walmart - check live prices on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7 model which features up to 120 Hz refresh rate
-
Save up to 56% on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Go, Surface Book, and more
-
Save on Microsoft Surface Duo phones at ATT.com - check live prices on Microsoft Surface Duo phones available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity
-
Save on Microsoft Surface Go 2 at ATT.com
-
Save up to 56% on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Surface Pro 4, 6, 7 and X
-
Save up to 54% on Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart - check out the full range of Surface laptops including the Laptop 3, Surface Book 2, 3 & more
-
Save up to $280 Surface laptop & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - check out the latest deals available on the Surface Laptop 3, & Go
-
Save up to 34% on Microsoft Surface Laptop & Laptop Pro at Amazon - check live prices on Surface Laptop 1st Gen, 2, 3, Pro 6, Pro 7, & more
-
Save up to $290 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at Walmart - shop the latest deals on Surface Laptop 4 available in 13.5 inch and 15 inch PixelSense displays
-
Save up to $480 on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
-
Save up to 62% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices at Amazon - check deals on popular models such as the latest Surface Pro 4, 5, 6, 7, and X
-
Save up to $430 on Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptops at Walmart - see the latest deals on 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB variants
-
Save up to 37% on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart - individual deals available as well as options to add type cover and Microsoft 365 subscription
-
Save on Microsoft Surface Go 3 at Walmart - shop the latest deals on Surface Go 3 available in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities
-
Save on Microsoft Surface Book 2 and 3 at Walmart - check live prices on individual and bundle deals and choose between 8GB and 16GB RAM, and Intel Core i5 and i7 processors
-
Shop the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio at Walmart - check live prices on Surface Laptop Studio available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB SSD storage capacities
-
Save on Surface Book 2, 3 and 4 at Microsoft.com - check available Surface Book laptops and essential bundle deals
-
Save up to 41% on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon - check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Book 2 and 3 laptops
Searching for more deals? Click here to see the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005086/en/