Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Microsoft and Amazon lead S&P 500 to 4,000 points

04/01/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A child leaps off a bench outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 jumped past the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, riding gains in Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as optimism about a recovering U.S. economy.

Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia jumped 1% or more, with those and other growth stocks showing signs of awakening after lagging in recent weeks behind so-called value stocks expected to outperform as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week. However, other data showed a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% at 33,145.88 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.95% to 4,010.77.

The Nasdaq Composite added 1.48% to 13,442.31.

With its latest intra-day record, the S&P 500 was up about 7% in 2021, and has gained about 80% from its low in March 2020.

"We're still bullish for this year, and we think that with stimulus, with the Fed committed to being dovish, with the economy reopening due to more of the U.S. getting vaccinated, overall you're going see corporate earnings do pretty well," said King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.

The Nasdaq remained about 5% below its Feb. 12 record high close, still smarting as higher U.S. bond yields hurt technology stocks.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology, communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

Micron Technology Inc jumped 4% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3.7% after it said it will invest $100 billion over three years to meet rising chip demand.

The three main indexes are set to close out a holiday-shortened week with gains, led by the Nasdaq. U.S. stock markets will close for the Good Friday holiday.

The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Johnson & Johnson fell 0.5% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions, whose shares tumbled 14%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.42-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 11 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.7611 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.38295 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.79656 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 33144.38 Delayed Quote.8.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.17673 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013641 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.68% 92.38 Delayed Quote.17.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.59% 241.8 Delayed Quote.4.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.22% 673.511 Real-time Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 1.67% 13309.238041 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.61% 13460.173947 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.7017 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.53% 552.5905 Delayed Quote.2.25%
S&P 500 1.01% 4013.24 Delayed Quote.5.39%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.35% 57.5 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.56% 602 End-of-day quote.13.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pCENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE  : Monthly Economic Highlights – January 2021
PU
02:47pWhite House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues
RE
02:46pEmergent says it has disposed off spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch
RE
02:43pCanadian dollar gains as manufacturing strength cheers investors
RE
02:42pEXCLUSIVE : Athene to take over $2.8 billion in J.C. Penney pension obligations
RE
02:34pDeliveroo IPO debacle leaves small investors with bad taste
RE
02:27pWhite House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues
RE
02:25pBrazil Posts March Trade Surplus $1.5 Billion After Surplus of $1.2 Billion in Feb.
DJ
02:21pMicrosoft and Amazon lead S&P 500 to 4,000 points
RE
02:20pBrazil posts $1.5 bln trade surplus in March, smaller than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ