Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Microsoft rolls back system update after access issues with Teams

03/15/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was rolling back a recent change to its authentication system after the update caused an access issue that affected thousands of users of its services, including workplace messaging app Teams.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that more than 9,100 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 1,100 users posted about problems with Office 365.

Microsoft said initial reports indicated that the primary impact was to Teams, but other services, including its Exchange Online email hosting platform, were also impacted.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43pStocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
04:41pStocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
04:39pAbbVie in talks to sell $5 bln women's drugs portfolio - sources
RE
04:39pAbbvie inc in talks to sell $5 billion women's drugs portfolio in morgan stanley-led auction -sources
RE
04:28pMaterials Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pTESLA  : Bitcoin falls after weekend record high as India considers a ban
RE
04:26pMicrosoft rolls back system update after access issues with Teams
RE
04:26pEnergy Down As Dollar Gains -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pS&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs
RE
04:10pGoldman holds top rank in activism defense, Spotlight takes No. 2 spot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ