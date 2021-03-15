Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Microsoft rolls out fix after thousands face access issues

03/15/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.

The company expects the issues to ease within 60 minutes, it said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3treJGa.

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pEXCLUSIVE : AbbVie in talks to sell $5 billion women's drugs portfolio - sources
RE
06:21pRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia
RE
06:00pHIGHPEAK ENERGY  : Announces 2020 Year End Earnings
PU
05:56pMicrosoft rolls out fix after thousands face access issues
RE
05:56pIPIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Beyond Meat® Expands Product Distribution
PU
05:48pU.S. SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme
RE
05:47pForeign holdings of Treasuries rise in January as yield rise lures investors -U.S. data
RE
05:38pUtilities Up After Down-Tick In Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pHuawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
RE
05:36pCommunications Services Up After Canadian Merger Deal -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ