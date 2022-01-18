Log in
Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in a deal at $68.7 billion

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it would buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.90% 65.39 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.77% 310.2 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
