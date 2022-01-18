Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in a deal at $68.7 billion

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
Lets all cycle!
Robotics
uranium
Sin stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
Lets all cycle!
Robotics
uranium
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in a deal at $68.7 billion
01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it would buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
1.90%
65.39
-1.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
1.77%
310.2
-7.77%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
2.41%
66.2
-2.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39a
Ukraine to raise rates as Russia jitters weigh on currency and inflation risks
RE
08:38a
Who's emergencies director mike ryan says over half of world population has received two doses of covid-19 vaccines; but only 7% in africa
RE
08:37a
Nasdaq braced for beating as bond markets drive up costs
RE
08:36a
EU plans three-year extension to euro clearing in London
RE
08:31a
Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in a deal at $68.7 billion
RE
08:30a
Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to Borneo jungle
RE
08:29a
Ivory Coast cocoa regulator sees output down despite strong port deliveries
RE
08:29a
Pod counters see stable light crop harvest compared with last season at around 600,000 t
RE
08:29a
Ivory coast cocoa regulator and pod counters maintain forecast for 2021/2022 main crop output down around 10%
RE
08:26a
UK wins court appeal over contract linked to ex-PM aide Cummings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2
Ouch
3
BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
4
The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5
European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA
More news
HOT NEWS
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-6.15%
JPMorgan Chase On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITE.
+8.60%
Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDING.
-9.06%
Peter Levine Not to Stand for Reelection At DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PETROTAL CORP.
+8.70%
PetroTal Corp. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021
GRUPO FINANCIERO INB.
+5.16%
Mexican entrepreneur Garza Calderon confirms interest in Citi asset sale
EXCHANGE INCOME CORP.
+2.03%
Exchange Income Corporation Declares Dividend for the Month Ended January 31, 2022, Payable February 15, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master