Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mid America Mortgage Adds Pete Jackson as Divisional Director for Wholesale/Non-Delegated Correspondent Channel, Tim Frohock as Regional Director

09/01/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Pete Jackson has joined the company as a divisional director and Tim Frohock as a regional director. With more than 30 years of wholesale and correspondent lending experience, Jackson and Frohock will play a critical role in the continued growth and success of Mid America's wholesale/non-delegated correspondent lending channel.

Pete Jackson of Mid America Mortgage

ADDISON, Texas, Sep 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Pete Jackson has joined the company as a divisional director and Tim Frohock as a regional director. With more than 30 years of wholesale and correspondent lending experience, Jackson and Frohock will play a critical role in the continued growth and success of Mid America's wholesale/non-delegated correspondent lending channel.

"Pete and Tim's unique backgrounds and expertise in agency and government lending have been an ideal cultural fit for Mid America, as we continue to cater uniquely to the home financing needs of everyday Americans including veterans, FHA borrowers and those in rural America," said Mid America's Executive Director of TPO Lending Adam Rieke. "By combining these specialized government lending products with our One Time Close product, MAM is ideally positioned to attack the national housing shortage and continue to provide affordable financing options even in the new construction space."

Rieke, Jackson and Frohock have a long history of working together. All three started their mortgage banking careers together at Carl I. Brown and Company/First Tennessee Bank and remained there for 10 years, becoming regional vice presidents managing Operations and Sales. Later, when Jackson was managing a divisional office for Bank of America, Frohock recruited him to join SunTrust Bank as a regional wholesale vice president and help build a fulfillment center in Overland Park, Kansas. After successfully managing Production and Operations centers for SunTrust Bank for many years, Jackson and Frohock continued to work in the Wholesale/Non-Delegated space, as did Rieke, but all three worked for competing organizations. Most recently, Jackson recruited Frohock to join him and Rieke at Mid America Mortgage and build a Western Regional office in Phoenix.

"As a pioneer and innovator in the digital mortgage space, Mid America continues to provide secure and convenient remote digital closing options, which have become critical over the past year for closing continuity amid the COVID lockdown," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Our continued commitment to technology coupled with our industry-leading turn times make Mid America an ideal landing spot for tech-savvy, growth-minded account executives, a fact bolstered by the top workplace honors we've received from numerous industry trade magazines."

Mid America is actively seeking account executives in every market across the United States. To learn more about opportunities in Mid America's wholesale division, contact Pete Jackson at: pete.jackson@midamericamortgage.com

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Related link: https://www.midamericamortgage.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mid-america-mortgage-adds-pete-jackson-as-divisional-director-for-wholesale-non-delegated-correspondent-channel-tim-frohock-as-regional-director/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pELON MUSK : Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk
RE
02:35pMid America Mortgage Adds Pete Jackson as Divisional Director for Wholesale/Non-Delegated Correspondent Channel, Tim Frohock as Regional Director
SE
02:32pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE Calls for a Legislative Hearing to Highlight How the Next Generation Fuels Act Would Remove Ethanol Market Barriers and Could Be Improved to Reward Efficient Ethanol Producers
PU
02:22pAnalysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties
RE
02:16pGold see-saws in tight range as focus stays on U.S. labour data
RE
02:14pWall Street scales new heights, powered by tech stocks
RE
02:12pCoinpass crypto exchange says it has been approved by UK regulator
RE
02:08pCanada's most populous province changes mind, will adopt digital vaccine passports
RE
02:04pChinese wealth manager Hywin will reduce reliance on property - CFO
RE
02:03pU.s. cdc says 1.08 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
3OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
4Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..
5Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally

HOT NEWS