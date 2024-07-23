By Joshua Kirby

Manufacturing activity in the central U.S. fell back more sharply again this month, thwarting hopes for a shallower decline, survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond showed Tuesday.

The Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity's index plummeted to minus 17 from minus 10 in June, against economists' expectations for a slight uptick in the index to minus eight.

The index is compiled by surveying 71 to 80 manufacturing firms across the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which comprises the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia. A reading of zero in the index represents an equal number of firms reporting increases and decreases in activity, meaning a negative reading marks a more negative result across respondents.

"Firms grew less optimistic about local business conditions," the Richmond Fed said.

Both new orders and shipments of previous orders were worse over the month, as were general local conditions. Gauges of number of employees and wages also fell, pointing to a tougher labor backdrop in the region.

Nevertheless, companies are still hoping for an uptick in shipments and new orders over the coming six months, according to the Richmond Fed's expectations index.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1032ET