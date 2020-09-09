Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mid-July Airline Employment Up 7,000 from Mid-June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

U.S. airlines employed 706,824 workers in the middle of July 2020, 7,101 more than in mid-June 2020 and 46,461 fewer than in March 2020. The July 2020 numbers consist of 597,982 full-time and 108,842 part-time workers.

Regulations require airlines to report employment numbers to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for employees who worked or received pay for any part of the pay period(s) ending nearest the 15th day of the month.

Total employment (full-time + part-time) by U.S. airlines (passenger + cargo):

June 2020 699,723 (revised)

Individual airline numbers are available on the BTS airline employment web page. The web page provides full-time and part-time employment numbers by carrier by month from 1990 through July 2020.

Reports are from all U.S. airlines including scheduled passenger, charter and cargo that meet the reporting standard. Airlines that operate at least one aircraft that has more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers, cargo and fuel weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report monthly employment statistics.

The next web update for full-time and part-time employment is scheduled for Oct. 8. The BTS press release on full-time equivalent employment for scheduled passenger airlines through July, with historic comparisons and summary tables, will be issued Sept. 15.

-END-

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 16:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCALAVO GROWERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:06pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.6% to $1.20 a Share
DJ
01:05pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pASTRAZENECA : Statement on AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, AZD1222, COVID-19 vaccine trials temporary pause
AQ
01:04pASTRAZENECA CEO : COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer had neurological symptoms- STAT
RE
01:04pAMBARELLA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:03pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Middle East funds eye stakes in retail arm of India's Reliance - FT
RE
01:03pLineage Logistics Recognized as a Feeding America® Visionary Partner and Achieves 100 Million Meal Goal of the "Share A Meal" Campaign
BU
01:03pOcean Sky Consulting Hires Rosemary Reed as Administrative Assistant to CEO
GL
01:02pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Shrinks Design Footprint and Cost, Boosts Reliability in Embedded Systems with Single Wire Aggregation IP Solution
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group