Mid-September 2020 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Down More Than 6,000 FTEs from Mid-August

All 23 scheduled service passenger airlines (mid-September)

404,869 FTEs

Down 10.5% (47,269 FTEs) from September 2019 (452,138 FTEs)

Down 2.3% (9,689 FTEs) from September 2016 (414,558 FTEs)

Four network airlines (mid-September)

249,565 FTEs, 61.6% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Down 13.3% (38,174 FTEs) from September 2019 (287,739 FTEs)

Down 8.3% (22,571 FTEs) from September 2016 (272,136 FTEs)

Down 1.1% (2,665 FTEs) from mid-August 2020 (252,230 FTEs)

Down 14.3% (41,644 FTEs) from mid-March 2020 (291,209 FTEs)

Network airlines operate a significant portion of their flights using at least one hub where connections are made for flights to down-line destinations or spoke cities. Note that beginning with January 2018 data, Virgin America's numbers are included with Alaska Airlines in the network category.

Five low-cost airlines (mid-September)

93,584 FTEs, 23.1% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Down 3.3% (3,200 FTEs) from September 2019 (96,784 FTEs)

Up 11.0% (9,300 FTEs) from September 2016 (84,284 FTEs)

Down 3.6% (3,537 FTEs) from mid-August 2020 (97,121 FTEs)

Down 5% (4,947 FTEs) from mid-March 2020 (98,531 FTEs)

Low-cost airlines operate under a low-cost business model, with infrastructure and aircraft operating costs below the overall industry average.

10 regional airlines (mid-September)

53,399 FTEs, 13.2% of total scheduled passenger airline FTEs

Down 10.2% (6,039 FTEs) from September 2019 (59,438 FTEs)

Up 5.4% (2,722 FTEs) from September 2016 (50,677 FTEs)

Down 0.0% (16 FTEs) from mid-August 2020 (53,415 FTEs)

Down 14.7% (9,168 FTEs) from mid-March 2020 (62,567 FTEs)

Regional carriers typically provide service from small cities, using primarily regional jets to support the network carriers' hub and spoke systems.

Top Employers by Group

Network: American 100,684 FTEs

Low-Cost: Southwest 57,931 FTEs

Regional: SkyWest 17,152 FTEs

Four other airlines

Other carriers generally operate within specific niche markets. They are: Hawaiian Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Silver Airlines and Eastern Airlines.

Reporting Notes

Airlines that operate at least one aircraft that has more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers, cargo and fuel weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report monthly employment statistics.

Data are compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial air carriers as of Nov. 4. Additional airline employment data and previous releases can be found on the BTS website. BTS has scheduled release of October passenger airline employment data for Dec. 11.