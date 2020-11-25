MIDDLE EAST AIR CONNECTIVITY
IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.
See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)
A
R D
T
E
6.8M
tonnes air
cargo flown
'SAIR C
O
S
N
2014�19
D
V
L
C
+40%
I
M
Y
U
R
65M
61%
international
of which
tourist
arrive
arrivals
by air
Inbound tourism contributes significantly to United Arab Emirates's economy
88%
22%
of international
growth of air connectivity
tourists arrive by air
between 2014-2019
$21.8BN
22.6M
international tourists
expenditures (2019)
arrivals (2019)
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity before COVID-19
1,060
scoreconnectivityAir (millions)seatsweighted-destination
April 2019
city pairs
21
+22%
UAE and Saudi Arabia best absolute
connectivity in the Middle East
14
+53%
2014
2019
7
+28%
+49%
+121%
UAE
Saudi
Qatar
Kuwait
Oman
Arabia
But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth
Air connectivity
relative to
absolute score
population
Saudi Arabia
Qatar is among the fastest growing aviation markets in the Middle East in terms of air connectivity relative to population
Air connectivity relative
Key drivers
to population
Favourable geographic
2x
location
Robust air transport industry
Supportive government
2009 2019
policy environment
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity decimated
440
1.8
April 2020
by COVID-19
1.2
0.6
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in the Middle East
April
October
2020
-89%
-96%
-64%
-87%
-94%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
