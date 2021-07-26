Log in
News: Latest News
Midtown, Atlanta Based Innovien Solutions Continues Growth Streak

07/26/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
Innovien Solutions, an Atlanta based, woman-owned, Technology Services Firm continues growth streak after seeing a 500% revenue increase in 2020. To help support its record-breaking growth over the past year, the firm has aggressively expanded its sales, delivery, and operations team in the areas of Talent Experience, HR, Finance, and Recruiting to ensure that the experience of its consultants and customers remains top priority. Innovien was recently named to Atlanta Business Chronicles Pacesetters List of the Fastest growing private companies in Atlanta; ranking #1 in Business Services category and 12th on the list overall. Innovien Solutions has a second office in Hartford, Connecticut and is planning to break ground in Charlotte, North Carolina later this year.

In a year full of challenges for our customers, consultants and internal employees, I am proud of the resilience that our team showed to stay the course and not just weather the storm, but achieve exciting growth in the face of adversity,” said Camryn Skladany, Founder and CEO of Innovien Solutions. “We are going to continue to grow our national presence, and team, and are looking for relationship-focused, ambitious and goal-oriented people who want to be part of the mission we’re on to provide a different level of service than the rest of the tech services industry.”

Innovien Solutions delivers technical recruiting and project delivery services, providing high-quality technology consulting, managed services, and staff augmentation for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies. Innovien is a Certified Women’s Enterprise and a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Its CEO is a member of Forbes’ Young Entrepreneur's Council (YEC) and active in the Atlanta Technology community, participating in groups like TechBridge, Women in Technology (WIT), and YearUp.

Professionals looking to join Innovien Solutions’ growing team can visit: https://innovien.com/join-our-team.

About Innovien Solutions

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Innovien Solutions offers technology consulting, managed services, project implementation and staff augmentation for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies. For more information or to book a consultation, email our team at info@innovien.com.


