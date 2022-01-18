Midwest Automotive Media Association Elects 2022 Board of Directors

The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA), an organization comprised of automotive journalists and related industry professionals, elected its 2022 board of directors during its annual January business meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom.

MAMA President Harvey Briggs, Senior Vice President Robert Duffer, Vice President of Membership Jennifer Newman, and President Emeritus Damon Bell continue into the second year of their two-year terms.

Kelley Enright, who served as Secretary, moves into the role of Treasurer. Cherise Threewitt and Jim OBrill were elected to two-year terms as Secretary and Communications Director, respectively.

During the annual business meeting, it was reported that the association, which was founded in 1991, currently maintains a membership of 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals serving in the automotive industry or related fields.

It was also announced that the winners of MAMA’s annual Family Vehicle of the Year and Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year awards will be revealed at the Chicago Auto Show MAMA Breakfast on February 10.

The finalists for Family Vehicle of the Year are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and 2022 Kia Carnival. For Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year, the finalists are the 2022 Acura MDX, 2022 Genesis GV70, and 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer/Wagoneer.

