Midwestern Higher Education Compact Enters Agreement with TAO Connect to Offer Accessible Mental Health and Wellness Resources to University Students

The agreement provides students, faculty and staff at Midwestern institutions with 24/7, free online access to over 150 self-guided digital sessions on anxiety, depression, substance abuse and more

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health care more accessible and effective, today announces its master services agreement with the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC). As a result, TAO Connect’s suite of mental health and wellness modules, exercises and resources are available at no cost to students, faculty and staff within MHEC’s 12-state network due to a pre-negotiated, affordable rate created for public and private not-for-profit post-secondary institutions as well as in its sister compact states. The agreement is part of a larger student mental health initiative by MHEC to improve student success and health under the broad programmatic umbrella of MHECare and will give member institution students, faculty and staff free, 24/7 access to TAO Connect’s platform.



“Reducing the stigma around seeking behavioral health services and giving university students tools they need to care for their mental health is the core of TAO Connect’s platform,” said Sherry Benton, Ph.D., ABPP, chief science officer and founder of TAO Connect. “We are gratified to be in this collaboration to reach the over 1,000 institutions in MHEC’s member states to serve and equip their student and staff populations, no matter where they are.”

The MHEC agreement with TAO affords institutions the ability to leverage TAO’s services in multiple ways across campus, including student affairs, academics, healthcare and counseling and athletics. MHEC member institutions will benefit from TAO’s more than 150 interactive sessions on anxiety, depression, sleep, sexual violence, substance abuse and more, and can access various mental health exercises, such as a library of mindfulness meditations, exercises and journal prompts.

“Offering accessible mental health care to those experiencing any kind of barrier and giving them support is a huge part of our goal implementing MHECare,” said Jennifer Dahlquist, vice president, Midwestern Higher Education Compact. “MHEC is proud to be integrating TAO Connect’s extensive suite of digital mental health exercises and resources to continue our important work of supporting student health and success.”

MHECare, established through requests from key higher education and legislative leaders, offers institutions access to programmatic options for fully insured school-sponsored plans and virtual mental health services given institutional staffing and geographic constraints. Amidst the ongoing pandemic and its impacts, access to mental health support remains critical for university students now more than ever.

Colleges and universities interested in purchasing TAO Connect through the MHEC agreement can email Julie.withers@taoconnect.org or visit www.TAOConnect.org .

About TAO Connect:

TAO Connect is a virtual platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by bringing affordable, effective, and accessible treatment to people who have limited access. The online program provides therapeutic educational resources for common behavioral health problems using a comprehensive platform of virtual tools for therapists and clients. The tools provide information about client education, interaction, accountability, and progress assessment to facilitate effective results. TAO’s tools can be used as self-directed, minimally supported help with peer counselors or case managers, custom group support, brief psychotherapy sessions, traditional (50-minute) psychotherapy, or as a transition from inpatient back to the community.

About MHEC: As an interstate compact, the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) brings together midwestern states to develop and support best practices, collaborative efforts, and cost-sharing opportunities. Through these efforts, it works to ensure strong, equitable postsecondary educational opportunities and outcomes for all. Member states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. See MHEC's website for more information about MHEC’s sister compacts the New England Board of Higher Education, Southern Regional Education Board or the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

