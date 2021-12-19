Log in
Mie Pay : MiePay is now registered as an Activate Tamaki Makaurau service provider

12/19/2021 | 05:50pm EST
MIE PAY LTD Level 10, 420 George street Sydney NSW 2000 (02) 8034 0470 ACN 629 754 874

20 December 2021

MiePay is now registered as an Activate Tāmaki Makaurau service provider

Mie Pay Ltd (NSX: MIE) (Company) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as an Active Tāmaki Makaurau service provider. Activate Tāmaki Makaurau is a delivery program operated by Auckland Unlimited which is designed to connect eligible Auckland businesses to expert advice, grants, and support to implement business advice and plans, to help small-medium businesses to thrive in Auckland at this testing time.

Mie Pay, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mypay New Zealand Limited, aims to provide Digital Enablement and Implementation Advice to eligible businesses, transforming their traditional 'brick and mortar' model, to one that has online shopping presence, and is equipped with wireless connection, touchless payment, and latest Point of Sale (POS) systems and software. Eligible businesses will be entitled to Activate Tāmaki Makaurau Grant, which is a business funding support covers up to NZ$3,000 for advice and up to NZ$4,000 for implementation of that advice.

The Activate Tāmaki Makaurau program sits well with Mie Pay's recently announced initiative to implement internet of things (IoT) and IE SHOP 2.0 to enhance the capability and experience for shoppers and merchants (refer to announcement dated 16 November 2021). The Company has entered into a non-exclusive channel partner agreement with an Australian POS hardware and software provider which offer smart retail solutions that leverage the latest IoT and AI Technologies to deliver better, faster, and smarter shopping experience for shoppers and merchants.

For further information, please contact

Andy Zhang

Managing Director

  1. +64 21 378 288
  1. andy@miepay.com

Disclaimer

Mie Pay Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
