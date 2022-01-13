Log in
Mielle Organics Celebrates the New Year with the Introduction and Early Sell-Out of Its New Sea Moss Collection!

01/13/2022 | 01:01pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand, announced the release of its new Sea Moss Collection this holiday season. The beauty brand is celebrating the new year with an initial in-store release of the new collection in select Target locations across the U.S. The new product line will also be available in select CVS locations in late January and additional retailers in 2022. The Sea Moss Collection will include five new products promoting the benefits of sea moss and anti-shedding inspired by naturalistas who are often affected by shedding due to stress, illness, aging, postpartum hair loss and more. The soft launch of the new collection sold out online in less than 72 hours.

The new Sea Moss Collection is an exciting development for Mielle Organics! - Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics

"The new Sea Moss Collection is a very exciting development for Mielle Organics," shared Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. "We have created a product that not only includes the health benefits of Sea Moss but can help women worldwide who are affected by hair shedding. Mielle Organics is excited to partner with Target to make the new collection easily accessible to our consumers for the new year."

The new Sea Moss Collection is Mielle's 10th addition to their collection offerings and comes as the next generation in the brand's expansive product development plan post their recent 9-figure investment announcement with Berkshire Partners. The five-part anti-shedding collection will include a new Curl Pudding, Shampoo and Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, and Gel Hair Masque. The new Sea Moss Collection is formulated with anti-shedding properties that hydrate and fortify your hair. Infused with specialty ingredients, such as sea moss and saw palmetto, this mega-moisture and hydrating collection is optimized for healthier hair, natural shine, and greater hold for all hair types.

All products from Mielle's new Sea Moss Collection can be purchased online at mielleorganics.com and in-store at Target retailers near you.

To purchase your Mielle Organics favorites, visit the  Official Mielle Organics Website. All other Mielle Organics products can be found at Target in store and Target online.    

For more information, please visit www.mielleorganics.com.

Press Contact:
Candace Lane
(478) 442-1725
Candace@whittleyagency.com 

Jenny McIntosh
(203) 461-4461
Jenny@whittleyagency.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mielle-organics-celebrates-the-new-year-with-the-introduction-and-early-sell-out-of-its-new-sea-moss-collection-301460607.html

SOURCE Mielle Organics


© PRNewswire 2022
