MADRID (Reuters) - The number of migrants entering Spain irregularly by sea has jumped nearly 300% so far in January from the same period in 2023, with the vast majority arriving in the Canary Islands, official data showed on Tuesday.

The seven islands lying around 100 kms (60 miles) off Africa's northwestern coast have become the main destination for migrants from Senegal and other African countries trying to reach Spain in search of a better life or fleeing conflict.

A total of 3,658 migrants entered Spain by sea, most in fragile boats, between Jan. 1 and 15, up from 921 in the year-ago period, Interior Ministry data showed. Around 95% of those who arrived by sea went to the Canary Islands while the rest entered via the Balearic Islands or Spain's mainland.

The number of boats increased only marginally, to 80 from 65, suggesting more crammed and dangerous voyages.

2023 was a record year for irregular migrant arrivals in Spain, particularly on the Canary Islands, the entry point of 39,910 last year.

Rights group Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said in its latest report that 6,618 migrants had died trying to reach Spain last year, with the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands being the deadliest.

The bodies of five migrants were transported to Tenerife's port of Los Cristianos on Jan. 4 after the coast guard found them in a large wooden boat at sea a few days earlier.

The Spanish government last year intensified contact with authorities in countries such as Senegal and Mauritania to reverse the trend. Spain also had to create additional emergency accommodation for migrants in military barracks, hotels and hostels across the country.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Richard Chang)

By Catarina Demony