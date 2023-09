STORY: On Friday (September 22) morning, dozens of migrants were seen crossing the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

On Thursday, a freight train crossing the states of Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, at the border with Texas, was loaded with dozens of migrants who sat on top of the uncovered wagons.

The dramatic increase along the border marks a turning point after numbers had plummeted in recent months, and could create fresh political challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden heading into election season.