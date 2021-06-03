Migration: “We are counting on Morocco to share its expertise with African countries” (Director)

Rabat, June 3rd, 2021 (ECA) - The ECA Office for North Africa presented on Thursday, June 3rd in Rabat (Morocco) its analysis report on migration statistics in Morocco, an initiative taken as part of its efforts to increase African countries' capacity to design evidence-based migration policies and programs that are consistent with international and African protocols and frameworks.

'We aim to support Morocco, our pilot country for this program, in its efforts to set up a harmonized, national system for migration related statistics. To do so, our team has established a diagnosis of this country's existing migration statistics and the systems its various ministerial departments are using to collect and analyse such data. This approach will help us identify avenues for improvement and come up with a capacity building plan adapted to the national needs', said Khaled Hussein, Director a.i. of the ECA Office in North Africa at the opening of the meeting.

'We are counting on Morocco to share its experience and expertise with the other African countries taking part in this project, and this is why we will soon hold a meeting in Tangiers between the Moroccan working group and the focal points of the five other countries taking part in this project', he added.

The project to strengthen African national policies and programs on migration is currently being carried out in six African countries (Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Mali, Senegal and Zimbabwe), by ECA, in collaboration with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Within Morocco, several ministries and organisations are taking part in this initiative, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad; the Ministry of the Interior; the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research; the Ministry of Health; the Ministry of Labour and Professional Insertion; the Ministry in charge of Moroccan expatriates and the High Commission for Planning.

