Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado Joins Bioventus as Senior Vice President of Operations

Bioventus, a global leader in Innovations For Active Healing, has appointed Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado as Senior Vice President of Operations. Miguel has more than 24 years of experience in operations, quality and manufacturing . He will be responsible for creating a vision for continual improvement of operations including driving productivity, reducing cycle times and optimizing the company’s manufacturing and supply chain footprint. Beltran will report to Bioventus CEO, Ken Reali and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Miguel joins Bioventus at a pivotal time as we look to gain efficiencies and leverage economies of scale with our approach to operations and to support our growth,” said Reali. “His broad and deep background in healthcare manufacturing and experience in quality assurance, regulatory affairs and compliance line up well with our current portfolio of products and plans for future pipeline expansion.”

Beltran comes to Bioventus from CONMED where he served in several VP-level roles, most recently as Vice President, Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing. Prior to that, he was Head of Costa Rica Operations for Philips. He also served in leadership roles at Volcano Corporation and C. R. Bard. Beltran began his career with Raytheon and later worked in operations and quality roles for Stryker and Medtronic in Puerto Rico. He received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

