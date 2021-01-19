Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado Joins Bioventus as Senior Vice President of Operations

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bioventus, a global leader in Innovations For Active Healing, has appointed Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado as Senior Vice President of Operations. Miguel has more than 24 years of experience in operations, quality and manufacturing . He will be responsible for creating a vision for continual improvement of operations including driving productivity, reducing cycle times and optimizing the company’s manufacturing and supply chain footprint. Beltran will report to Bioventus CEO, Ken Reali and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005189/en/

Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bioventus (Photo: Business Wire)

Miguel O. Beltrán-Delgado, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bioventus (Photo: Business Wire)

“Miguel joins Bioventus at a pivotal time as we look to gain efficiencies and leverage economies of scale with our approach to operations and to support our growth,” said Reali. “His broad and deep background in healthcare manufacturing and experience in quality assurance, regulatory affairs and compliance line up well with our current portfolio of products and plans for future pipeline expansion.”

Beltran comes to Bioventus from CONMED where he served in several VP-level roles, most recently as Vice President, Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing. Prior to that, he was Head of Costa Rica Operations for Philips. He also served in leadership roles at Volcano Corporation and C. R. Bard. Beltran began his career with Raytheon and later worked in operations and quality roles for Stryker and Medtronic in Puerto Rico. He received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aEPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners
PU
10:14aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommendation regarding suspension of dividend payment in the first half of 2021
PU
10:14aJaspreet Singh Joins Bounteous Executive Team As Chief Strategy & Insights Officer
BU
10:13aOil gains on hopes for improving demand
RE
10:13aInnovative Tech Solution to Dampen the Digital Divide During COVID
PR
10:13aINTEL CORP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10:13aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - McCarthy & Stone PLC
PR
10:13aTopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Brighten Up the Holidays
GL
10:12aStellantis ceo says group will launch 10 new electrified models in 2021
RE
10:12aDollar slides as investors look to Yellen comments on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ