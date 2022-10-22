Advanced search
Mike Ashley's Frasers ramps up stake in Asos -Telegraph

10/22/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
(Reuters) - UK businessman Mike Ashley has built a stake of more than 5% in online fashion retailer Asos Plc, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing market sources.

The billionaire's sportswear and fashion retail company, Frasers Group Plc, notified Asos on Friday that it had become a significant shareholder in the company, the report said.

The move makes Frasers the fourth-biggest shareholder in Asos.

According to the newspaper, Frasers is seeking to use its stake in the online retailer to build a partnership as Asos recently announced an overhaul of its business model.

Asos on Wednesday vowed to revamp its supply chain, better leverage its data and cut costs as a sharp downturn in the economy has badly affected its business.

Several retailers in Britain have warned about their profit outlooks as they face higher energy and staff costs and a weak pound.

Ashley stepped down as a director at Frasers last month. He still retains about 69% of the company's controlling equity.

Frasers and Asos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -5.03% 510 Delayed Quote.-78.67%
FRASERS GROUP PLC -4.02% 621 Delayed Quote.-19.46%
