Mike Ashley's Frasers ramps up stake in Asos -Telegraph

The billionaire's sportswear and fashion retail company, Frasers Group Plc, notified Asos on Friday that it had become a significant shareholder in the company, the report said.

The move makes Frasers the fourth-biggest shareholder in Asos.

According to the newspaper, Frasers is seeking to use its stake in the online retailer to build a partnership as Asos recently announced an overhaul of its business model.

Asos on Wednesday vowed to revamp its supply chain, better leverage its data and cut costs as a sharp downturn in the economy has badly affected its business.

Several retailers in Britain have warned about their profit outlooks as they face higher energy and staff costs and a weak pound.

Ashley stepped down as a director at Frasers last month. He still retains about 69% of the company's controlling equity.

Frasers and Asos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

