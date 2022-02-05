Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Mike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph

02/05/2022 | 10:19am EST
British entrepreneur Mike Lynch arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London

(This Feb. 4 story corrects headline to show Lynch stepped down as Darktrace adviser)

(Reuters) - British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has resigned as an adviser to Darktrace PLC, a British cyber security firm, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

He has stepped down from Darktrace's science and technology committee a week after UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the former Autonomy boss's U.S. extradition to face criminal charges, the report said.

Darktrace has not immediately responded to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DARKTRACE PLC -1.67% 377 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.33 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
HOT NEWS