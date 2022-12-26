Advanced search
Mike Pence to run for U.S. president in 2024- Sky News

12/26/2022 | 05:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has filed a statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission to run for U.S. president in 2024, Sky News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
