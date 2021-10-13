Mikhail Mishustin congratulates Akylbek Japarov on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic

The message reads, in part:

Mr Japarov, on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan maintain friendly, partner and allied relations. We cooperate in trade, the economy and investment and carry out large joint projects in energy, industry, science and culture. Integration cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States is expanding.

I believe dynamic joint efforts by our two governments will help further strengthen practical cooperation and promote new mutually beneficial initiatives. This meets the interests of the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan in full.

Mr Japarov, I wish you good health, prosperity and all the best in your important work.