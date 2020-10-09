Mikhail Mishustin meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

The meeting took place following a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

With Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan following a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan discussed current issues related to the development of Russian-Armenian trade and economic cooperation in such spheres as energy, transport and industry.

The prime ministers noted the importance of implementing promising joint projects and promoting cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union as well as measures to counter the coronavirus infection.

They also discussed the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing it was essential to stop hostilities as soon as possible.