Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.
The prime ministers discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and progress in implementing major joint projects in various fields.
They paid special attention to deepening integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.
