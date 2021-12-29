Log in
Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

12/29/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The prime ministers reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and progress in implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and other areas. They noted the importance of cooperating in countering the coronavirus.

The prime ministers focused on increasing integration in the Union State and promoting cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

In conclusion, Mr Mishustin and Mr Golovchenko exchanged New Year and Christmas greetings.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS