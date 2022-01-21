Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The heads of government discussed current issues related to Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation as well as the implementation of major joint projects in energy, industry, transport and other areas. Special attention was given to countering the spread of the coronavirus.

Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko underscored the importance of deepening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus by implementing the programmes approved by the Supreme Council of the Union State on 4 November 2021.