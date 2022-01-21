Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

01/21/2022 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The heads of government discussed current issues related to Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation as well as the implementation of major joint projects in energy, industry, transport and other areas. Special attention was given to countering the spread of the coronavirus.

Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko underscored the importance of deepening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus by implementing the programmes approved by the Supreme Council of the Union State on 4 November 2021.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pCitizens Against Government Waste Names Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer January 2022 Porker of the Month
BU
04:22pCore One Labs Announces Successful Proof of Concept and Files Patent for Protection of its Recombinant Production System for Optimized Biosynthesis of Psilocybin
AQ
04:22pEnergy Down With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pThe Advanced Imaging Society Partners with EARTHDAY.ORG to Present ADAM MCKAY with Inaugural VOICES FOR THE EARTH AWARD Presented at the 12th Annual Lumiere Awards
BU
04:21pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pMesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for January 2022
BU
04:20pMorgan Stanley board lifts CEO Gorman's pay to $35 million
RE
04:20pHERCULES CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pHEALTHTECH SOLUTIONS, INC./UT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pCYRUSONE INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Serbian government blasts green groups for scuttling Rio's lithium proj..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS