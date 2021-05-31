Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

The two prime ministers discussed the current issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus in a continuation of the negotiations held at the CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting in Minsk on 27 and 28 May. Special attention was given to cooperation in the energy and transport sectors and in the oversight of taxation.

Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko discussed the priority objectives set out for strengthening integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. The two prime ministers also coordinated their countries' approaches to fighting the coronavirus infection.