Milestone Builder : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY BACK SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Milestone Builder Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS