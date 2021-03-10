Milestone Builder : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Milestone Builder Holdings Limited 進 階 發 展 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1667)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Milestone Builder Holdings Ltd (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The Board announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers (''PwC'') has resigned as auditor of the Company with effect from 10 March 2021 as the Company could not reach a consensus with PwC on the audit fee for the year ending 31 March 2021.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board, there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the resigning auditor to confirm whether or not there is any circumstance connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders (the ''Shareholders''). PwC has, therefore, not issued such confirmation. The Board and the audit committee of the Board (the ''Audit Committee'') confirm that except for the audit fee of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2021, there are no other disagreements or unresolved matters between the Company and PwC, and there are no other matters in respect of the change of the auditor which should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The Board further announces that, with the recommendation from audit committee of the Company, Ernst & Young, be appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 10 March 2021 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of PwC and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to PwC for its professional and quality services rendered to the Company during the past years and express its warm welcome to Ernst & Young on its appointment as the auditor of the Company

By Order of the Board Milestone Builder Holdings Limited

Hou Lingling

Chairperson and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Hou Lingling and Mr. Ma Gang as executive Directors and Mr. Ho Siu Keung, Mr. Chu Kin Ming and Mr. Ho Wing Sum as independent non-executive Directors.