Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milestone achieved for developing poultry and tomato sector strategies in Iraq

09/21/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baghdad: Under the auspice of the Ministry of Agriculture, the International Trade Centre is facilitating the elaboration of the poultry and tomato sector strategies within the framework of the European Union-funded project, "Strengthening the agriculture and agri-food value chain and improving trade policy in Iraq" (SAAVI) under the leadership of the Government of Iraq.

National consultations to support the process of sustainable and inclusive development in the poultry and tomato value chains in Iraq, were held in Baghdad on 13 September 2021.
These national consultations are a milestone towards the elaboration of national strategies for the poultry and tomato sectors.

Building on a series of more than 20 consultations and assessments at the district and governorate levels with public and private sector stakeholders, domestic market research analysis and the results of implementation of surveys to over 600 farmers and SMEs, the national consultations are instrumental in elaborating strategies for the two sectors.

The strategy design process will produce two endorsed, coherent and comprehensive documents that will serve as a compass for the government, private sector and development partners to improve the competitiveness of farmers and small and medium enterprises in these two sectors, contributing to the national pathway towards sustainable food systems, inclusive growth and job creation for Iraq citizens.

Aligned with national planning frameworks, the strategies will specify clear priorities eventually producing a concrete five-year plan of action (2022-2026) that will not only define roles for implementing institutions but also provide an implementation management framework.

Public sector and private sector representatives, civil society and development partners participated in the consultation sessions. They discussed the current situation and the future opportunities in developing the tomato and poultry value chains. The sessions provided a platform for engaging into realistic priority setting based on understanding market trends and requirements, and for defining realistic and achievable plans for action for expanding sector performance.
Media contacts

International Trade Centre
Waqas Rafique, Public Information Officer wrafique@intracen.org

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10:39aPATRIOTS LAW GROUP : Proposed Class Action Lawsuit To Hold U.S. Army Accountable For Withholding Housing Entitlements During Deployment - Thousands Of Soldiers Likely Affected
PR
10:39aCHUBB : Survey of Middle Market Companies Reveals Increasing Importance of Risk Management
PR
10:37aCREDIT SUISSE : weighs changes at Asia investment banking unit - Bloomberg News
RE
10:36aUNILEVER : New cosmetics consortium to co-design environmental impact assessment and scoring system
AQ
10:36aTOTALENERGIES : Thales selected to equip dassault aviation falcon 2000 albatros for avsimar programme
AQ
10:36aHAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES : Adds 18 New Signal Blends in Major Expansion ofIts Digital Wellness Platform
AQ
10:36aXIGEM TECHNOLOGIES : Grows its Technology Portfolio, Announces Strategic Investment in 'Last Mile' Technology Provider iDealer, Inc.
AQ
10:36aCIMIC : CPB named partner for Inland Rail South Civil Works
AQ
10:36aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Police Officers Available for Media Interviews During Rail Safety Week
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS