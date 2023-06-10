STORY: Militants from al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab have claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on an upmarket restaurant in Mogadishu.

Somali police said at least nine people had been killed at the popular Pearl Restaurant in a beach hotel.

They were six civilians and three soldiers, a statement said.

On Saturday (June 10), debris from the restaurant was strewn across the blood-stained street.

Attack survivor Hussein Sadam says he saw four dead bodies.

"I was sitting near the beach when the first explosion happened at the front gate of the hotel and there was another one at the back. I ran to a wall nearby and hid myself behind it and Somali forces rescued me from there."

Police said security forces had rescued 84 civilians - and that the fate of the attackers was unclear.

Al Shabaab controlled a vast area of Somalia before being pushed back in government counteroffensives since last year.

However, the insurgents remain capable of launching significant attacks on government, commercial and military targets.

In November nine people died in an al Shabaab attack on another Mogadishu hotel and in late May its fighters attacked a base housing Ugandan peacekeepers, killing 54 soldiers.