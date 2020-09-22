Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Denel Dynamics | Technavio

The global military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is expected to grow by USD 5.62 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005577/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Analysis Report by Product (Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), Armored personnel carrier (APC), Main battle tank (MBT), Self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/military-armored-vehicles-and-counter-vehicles-market-industry-analysis

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is driven by the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations. In addition, the advent of hybrid drivetrains in MRAPs is anticipated to boost the growth of the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market.

Digitization of communication and surveillance plays an important role in enhancing operations of the modem battlefield. Many countries worldwide are increasingly adopting electronic warfare and are actively involved in researching advanced capabilities to equip their forces and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, the US Army is testing the Electronic Warfare Tactical Vehicle (EWTV). It houses an undisclosed specification of radio jamming gear developed by SRC known as Duke, which can detect and disrupt a variety of signals, ranging from cellphones to control links for enemy UAVs. Other countries are also adopting similar technologies, and this trend is expected to drive the global military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market during the forecast period

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers a wide range of military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles. Some of its key offerings include Warrior, CV90 IFV, M109A7, and M88A2 HERCULES.

Denel Dynamics

Denel Dynamics operates its business through segments such as Missiles, UAS, and Spaceteq. The company offers main battle tank, Mamba, RG21, RG31, and RG35 armored vehicles.

General Dynamics Corp.

General Dynamics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The company offers a wide range of military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles. Some of its key offerings include ASCOD, PIRANHA, PANDUR, and EAGLE.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor Co. operates its business through segments such as Vehicle, Finance, and Others. The company offers the Rotem K808/K806.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates its business through segments such as Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The company offers a wide range of military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles. Some of its key offerings include Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270, MLRS M270A1, and Reduced-Range Practice Rocket (RRPR).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

Armored personnel carrier (APC)

Main battle tank (MBT)

Self-propelled howitzer (SPH)

Others

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

MEA

Europe

South America

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Military Ground Robot Market – Global military ground robot market by product (airborne military robots, naval military robots, and land-based military robots) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Global UAV payload and subsystems market type (cameras and sensors, radars and communication, weaponry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005577/en/