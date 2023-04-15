STORY: Eyewitnesses said a Sudanese soldier fired back, before running to take cover.

The RSF said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace and the country's international airport in an apparent coup attempt. It accused the army of attacking first; the military said it was fighting back.

The RSF is commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who currently holds the position of deputy head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, and who is commonly known as Hemedti. Analysts estimate the force numbers about 100,000, with bases and deployments across the country.

The hostilities followed days of tension between the army and the RSF, which could undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.