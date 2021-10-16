Milken Institute : Global Conference Opens October 17

The four-day, in-person event features nearly 600 speakers whose expertise and creativity are reinventing health, finance, technology, philanthropy, industry, and media.

The 24th annual Milken Institute Global Conference begins tomorrow and will convene some of the best minds in the world around the theme “Charting a New Course.” This multi-day event hosted at the Beverly Hilton will be conducted in compliance with federal and local guidelines for COVID-19 safety protocols, including required vaccination and testing. It provides a much-needed opportunity for global leaders to gather and address critical problems in financial markets, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), education, entertainment, food sustainability, climate, and much more.

Nearly 600 top officials in business, finance, technology, health, media, government, sports, entertainment, philanthropy, and academia, will lend their expertise and insights, including: Emmanuel Acho, Co-Host, "Speak for Yourself", Fox Sports 1; former NFL linebacker, Author, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”; Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO, AMC Entertainment; Nadine Burke Harris, Surgeon General, State of California; Steve Case, Chairman and CEO, Revolution; Jon M. Chu, Filmmaker, Electric Somewhere; Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health; Chris Coons, US Senator, Delaware; Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO, GLAAD; Marcia L. Fudge, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary; Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner, US FDA; Reed Hastings, Co-CEO, Netflix; Dolores Huerta, Founder and President, Dolores Huerta Foundation; Van Jones, CNN Host, Author, and Founder, Dream Corps; Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel Inc.; Jelena McWilliams, FDIC Chairman; Randal Quarles, US Federal Reserve Member; Questlove, Food Entrepreneur and Activist, Best-selling Author, Director and Musician; Gina Raimondo, US Commerce Secretary; Angela Rodell, CEO, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation; Mitt Romney, US Senator, Utah; Michael Wirth, Chairman and CEO, Chevron Corporation; and Catherine Wood, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Ark Invest.

“After dealing with nearly two years of unprecedented health and economic crises, the Global Conference gives us the chance to reflect on societal issues and activate steps to alleviate ongoing challenges,” said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute. “During these uncertain times that have required us to adjust and adapt every facet of our lives, and ask tough questions about who we want to be and what lies ahead, we are delighted to convene this group of changemakers and experts reinventing finance, health, government, technology, philanthropy, industry, and media.”

Global Conference sessions will be organized into over 20 content tracks, including Capital Access & Economic Opportunity, Energy & the Environment, Government, Health & Medical Research, Jobs & Human Capital, Philanthropy & Social Impact, Society & Culture, and more.

US representatives and administration officials, mayors, best-selling authors, and national media personalities will join the event, along with top executives from companies across multiple industries ranging from financial services to technology, consumer goods, entertainment, consulting services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and nonprofit. Companies represented include Accenture, Citi, Coursera, EY, Fitch Ratings, Google, IBM, Infosys, Mars, MetLife, Netflix, Ocean Spray, Roku, Siemens, Verizon, Wells Fargo, YouTube, among others.

The Milken Institute will live-stream Global Conference public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch over 125 sessions at www.globalconference.org.

For updates on the event, follow Milken Institute on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram using #MIGlobal.

Finally, sign up here to get the scoop on the conference from POLITICO’s special edition of the “Global Translations” newsletter.

Media interested in registering for the event can contact Chad Clinton at cclinton@milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211016005033/en/