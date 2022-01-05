Millburn Bolsters Investment Team with Deputy Chief Investment Officer Hire

Millburn Ridgefield Corporation (“Millburn”), the multi-billion AuM quantitative investment firm based in New York, has appointed Michael Soss to the new role of deputy chief investment officer, effective January 4, 2022.

Soss will report to Grant Smith, co-CEO and chief investment officer, and will share responsibility with Smith for management of Millburn’s systematic research and development functions, including system design, modelling, data management and execution.

Soss joins Millburn from Point72 Asset Management in New York and Stamford, Connecticut, where he worked for more than five years in leadership roles spanning risk and trading research, and most recently headed the firm’s Fusion group, a quant trading division focused on internal alpha capture.

Prior to his time at Point72, Soss was an executive director at J.P. Morgan in New York, where he led a redesign of the firm’s cross-asset algorithmic index infrastructure. Soss’ other experience includes SECOR Asset Management, where he was head of equities, and Goldman Sachs, where Soss was a trader and co-head of equity systematic trading.

Soss holds an AB in Mathematics from Harvard University, and MSc and PhD degrees in Computer Science from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Grant Smith comments: “We are excited to have Michael join the team. We think his deep quantitative knowledge, both theoretical and put to practical use, will be an immense asset to Millburn and our investors as we continue to explore and expand into new investment strategies, asset classes and technologies. Combined with his proven managerial capabilities, we expect he will play a key role at Millburn.”

Michael Soss adds: “What really drew me to Millburn is the team’s fifty years of success in quantitative investing combined with a drive for constant improvement. The energy is obvious, and it’s an exciting time for the firm. I’m honored and enthusiastic to be a part of the next phase of Millburn’s growth.”

ABOUT MILLBURN

Millburn has a legacy of systematic, quantitative investing that dates back to 1971. Today, the firm applies advanced statistical research, including innovative machine learning approaches, to make price forecasts in liquid global markets across a range of asset classes. Millburn’s teams utilize technology, data and practical market experience to search for opportunity across a variety of economic cycles and environments—including stress periods for traditional investments. The firm has 58 employees and offices in New York and London, and an affiliate in Shanghai, China with an additional 16 staff.

