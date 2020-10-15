Log in
Millicom announces the refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility with a new $600 million ESG-Linked Facility   

10/15/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Millicom announces the refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility with a new $600 million ESG-Linked Facility 

Luxembourg, October 15, 2020 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announced today that it has entered into a 5-year, $600 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with a syndicate of 11 commercial banks. The Facility includes provisions that incentivize Millicom and certain of its operating subsidiaries in Latin America to meet predetermined sustainability targets. The Facility is the first ESG-linked facility for Millicom and its subsidiaries and is among the first commercial bank facilities in Latin America to incorporate sustainability-linked pricing.

The sustainability targets set forth in the Facility include reducing Millicom’s environmental footprint through customer premises equipment recovery, training suppliers on Millicom’s core values and CR practices such as health & safety, anti-corruption, compliance, human rights and eco-efficiency, empowering women and reducing the gender gap by training women on digital literacy and entrepreneurship through the Conectadas program, and training teachers through the Maestr@s Conectad@s program on effective online education for students. To learn more about these initiatives, please visit: https://www.millicom.com/our-responsibility/.

This Facility will be used to refinance Millicom’s existing multi-currency revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and BGL BNP Paribas acted as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers. BNP Paribas acted as Documentation Agent and DNB Bank ASA acted as ESG Coordinator. The Bank of Nova Scotia also acts as Administrative Agent.

-END-


 

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com



 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Sr. Manager
Tel: +1-786-628-5303                   investors@millicom.com


 

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing highspeed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

